Rapper Cardi B: It’s Time ‘D*ckhead’ Trump Be Impeached

Rapper Cardi B has called President Donald Trump a “madman” who is on the verge of starting a “civil war” between blacks and whites.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the “Bodak Yellow” singer expressed her amazement that President Trump has not been impeached because of the “divisions” he has caused in the U.S.

“He has made divisions in this country — he almost made a crazy civil war between the blacks and the whites,” she said in the interview published on Wednesday.

“He has proven himself to be a madman so many times, and proven himself to be disrespectful to women, and that still hasn’t gotten him impeached,” said the rapper who’s real name is Belcalis Almanzar.

“Clinton got impeached for cheating on his wife, and it’s so clear that this nigga has sex with so many porn stars, and he’s just been shown to be a dickhead, and it’s like, ‘Nope,'” she continued.

Of course, the “Invasion of Privacy” singer is incorrect about Bill Clinton’s impeachment. He was not impeached for “cheating on his wife” but for lying under oath when testifying that he did not have sexual relations with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

In conclusion, with a misplaced appeal to “authority,” the rapper insisted, “Every artist has explained how harmful he is.”

The Bronx-born rapper has become an outspoken entertainer and has attacked President Trump on more than one occasion. In April, she slammed Trump for opposing gun control and criticized him for “thinking everything is a joke.” Last month, she called the president “disgusting” on her Twitter account.

The singer has also lashed out in other political arenas. For instance, in February she insisted she would never perform at a Super Bowl until the league allows players to protest against the country during the national anthem and also hires Colin Kaepernick back to play.

Still, despite all these PC positions, she also unleashed a broadside against the U.S. government for taking so much of her money in taxes.

