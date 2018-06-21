Stephen King Urges Gun Grabbers ‘Don’t Let Up’

Amid failure to secure new gun laws, Stephen King is urging gun grabbers, “Don’t let up.”

He wants gun control advocates to keep pushing and specifically notes that they should pursue a ban on “semi-auto rifles,” which he calls “school shooter guns.”

King tweeted:

Hey kids! The NRA sweethearts are relaxing, and why not? School's out, no mass shootings for…gee, whole weeks now! Don't let up. Semi-auto rifles–known to my grandkids as "school shooter guns"–need to go. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 21, 2018

King began his gun control campaign with an essay about new gun laws, written just over a month after the December 14, 2012, shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. In that attack, the gunman used a stolen rifle to shoot and kill 26 innocents at the school after first shooting and killing his mother, the rightful owner of the rifle.

USA Today published excerpts from King’s essay:

No one wants to take away your hunting rifles. No one wants to take away your shotguns. No one wants to take away your revolvers, and no one wants to take away your automatic pistols, as long as said pistols hold no more than ten rounds. If you can’t kill a home invader (or your wife, up in the middle of the night to get a snack from the fridge) with ten shots, you need to go back to the local shooting range.

King also used the essay to admit he owned three handguns.

