Actor Tom Arnold Vows to Target Barron Trump at School Over Immigration Policy

Actor Tom Arnold jumped to Twitter to claim that he intends to show up at 12-year-old Barron Trump’s New York school and harass the child to protest President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

In his June 19 tweet, Arnold claimed that he wanted to go to the school because he thought he might see First Lady Melania Trump there with Barron.

“On a plane to NY. Next is protesting Baron’s private school as well as James & Lachlan Murdoch’s kids. This is what I can do to end the abuse of these children. We’re going to make you uncomfortable,” Arnold Tweeted.

Way past sad & all in for these kids with @JuddApatow @FoxNews already hates me. On a plane to NY. Next is protesting Baron's private school as well as James & Lachlan Murdoch's kids. This is what I can do to end the abuse of these children. We're going to make you uncomfortable https://t.co/ESAIWC49la — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 19, 2018

Arnold added that he would also like to “protest” Donald Trump, Jr.’s children, who the actor said, “already work at Hooters.”

“Dude, we can protest at The White House too,” Arnold tweeted. “Also Melania takes him to school. We want to have a word with her. If we see babies tomorrow, we’re going to Kushners kids school. Don Jr’s kids are already working at Hooters, so we’ll protest there for lunch.”

Dude, we can protest at The White House too. Also Melania takes him to school. We want to have a word with her. If we see babies tomorrow we’re going to Kushners kids school. Don Jr’s kids are already working at Hooters so we’ll protest there for lunch. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 20, 2018

The True Lies actor announced this he is teaming up with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen to “take down” President Trump.

Arnold tweeted that Cohen has dirt on Trump that he and Arnold will release.

“This dude has all the tapes — this dude has everything,” Arnold later told the media. “I say to Michael, ‘Guess what? We’re taking Trump down together,’ and he’s so tired he’s like, ‘OK,’ and his wife is like, ‘OK, fuck Trump.’”

“We’ve been on the other side of the table, and now we’re on the same side,” Arnold said. “It’s on! I hope [Trump] sees the picture of me and Michael Cohen and it haunts his dreams.”

Arnold is currently prepping a Viceland investigative documentary series intended to dig up dirt and damaging recordings from President Trump’s past; evidence Arnold says he intends to use to “end” Trump’s political career.

