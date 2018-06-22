Cynthia Nixon: ICE a ‘Terrorist Organization’ Led By ‘Egomaniacal’ Donald Trump

Former Sex and the City star turned gubernatorial candidate for New York Cynthia Nixon has called the Immigration Customs and Enforcement agency (ICE) a “terrorist organization” led by “egomaniacal” President Donald Trump.

According to numerous media reports, the 51-year-old actress made the claim during a speech at St. Paul and St. Andrew United Methodist Church in New York expressing her support for illegal immigration, before repeating the message on Twitter.

“ICE is a terrorist organization, and its egomaniacal leader is Donald Trump,” Cynthia Nixon tweeted.

ICE is a terrorist organization, and its egomaniacal leader is Donald Trump. Sign our petition to #AbolishICE: https://t.co/sZ3VF6lRhE https://t.co/qsB6XiJUJc — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 22, 2018

The claim comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the treatment of illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border, where some children have been separated from their parents under Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ “zero tolerance” approach to illegal border crossings.

“ICE has strayed so far away from its mission,” Nixon reportedly told the congregation. “It is supposed to be here to keep Americans safe but what it has turned into frankly is a terrorist organization of its own that is terrorizing people who are coming to this country.”

That same day, Nixon appeared on the daytime political talk show The View where she made the case to “abolish” ICE as a government agency.

“I think we need to abolish ICE,” she said. “That seems really clear. They have strayed so far from the interests of the American people and the interests of humanity.”

On Wednesday, Trump gave in to mounting public anger over the practice by signing an executive order designed to end the practice.

Meanwhile, Nixon who is running to unseat incumbent New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has styled herself as a “progressive advocate” fighting for a “better, more equal New York.” She is standing as the nominee for the Working Families Party.

“The election of Donald Trump was a wake-up call for this country and if we wanted to see real change, then we had to go out there and bring it on ourselves,” she said in an interview with Trevor Noah last month.

“I’m running really to address inequality here, to address racial inequality, to address economic inequality,” she continued. “I think that we’re in a really terrible moment for our nation in terms of the Trump agenda and the stage that he is setting for us.”

