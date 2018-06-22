DC Comics Tweets Superman Stands with Fellow ‘Refugees’ on ‘World Refugee Day’

DC Comics has once again dipped its ink into the well of political correctness, this time taking to Twitter to assure fans that Superman stands strong alongside refugees on “World Refugee Day.”

The iconic comic book publisher leveraged its tentpole character to push for “what’s right” with a tweet, sent Wednesday, reminding fans that Superman is a “refugee.”

“Superman stands up for what’s right,” Wednesday’s tweet said. “Did you also know he’s a refugee? This #WorldRefugeeDay, be like Superman and stand up for what’s right. #StandWithRefugees and @theIRC.”

The tweet was accompanied by a drawing of the red, white, and blue-clad strongman standing in front of the Daily Planet logo.

Superman stands up for what’s right. Did you also know he’s a refugee? This #WorldRefugeeDay, be like Superman and stand up for what’s right. #StandWithRefugees and @theIRC. pic.twitter.com/Qn9wY4rDGp — DC (@DCComics) June 20, 2018

The comic book company’s effort to politicize the surviving son of Crypton is nothing new. Indeed, in 2011 DC decided that Superman would no longer stand for the United States but would become a “citizen of the world.”

In “Action Comics” #900, the man who once stood for “truth, justice, and the American way,” dropped the “American Way” part of his mandate by renouncing his American citizenship because he was unhappy with (real life, not comic book) U.S. foreign policy.

By 2017, the comic company had put out an issue depicting Superman protecting immigrants from evil white Americans. In one panel, Superman beats up a white American wearing a stars and stripes bandana, and once the police arrive, the Social Justice Supes ordered them to protect the illegal aliens to make sure they are “safe and cared for.”

