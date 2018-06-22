Jennifer Lopez Spreads Hoax Photographs About Border Separation

Actress and pop megastar Jennifer Lopez spread fake news about President Trump’s border policies by using two hoax-photographs that have nothing to do with America’s decades-old policy of separating illegal alien children from illegal alien adults in detention centers.

Using her Instagram account, Jennifer Lopez published the photograph of a crying child, a photograph that we now know is fake news, a photo that had nothing to do with the separation of children from adults who commit the crime of entering our country illegally. Lopez is basically doing what our irresponsible, anti-Trump establishment media is doing: endlessly broadcasting a hoax.

Simply put, this child was never separated from her parents.

Nevertheless, here is J-Lo, along with Time, CNN, and others, spreading a debunked lie:

Lopez went even further, urging her 76 million Instagram followers to “Next, call your congressperson and demand an answer, but I also want you to remain hopeful—hold fast to hope, faith and Love.”

According to Twitter, Lopez also spread another fake immigration photo, but appears to have deleted this one:

Hey Jennifer Lopez, this photo is from Mosul, Iraq in 2014 fleeing from ISIS (the terrorist organization Obama couldn’t defeat). Does it bother you at all to spread fake news? You have millions of followers you are full-on lying to. Wow. pic.twitter.com/P60Z1RrvJN — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 22, 2018

Lahren is correct, the photo is from this Atlantic story and had zero to do with anything happening anywhere near America.

