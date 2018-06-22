Jennifer Lopez Spreads Hoax Photographs About Border Separation

Actress and pop megastar Jennifer Lopez spread fake news about President Trump’s border policies by using two hoax-photographs that have nothing to do with America’s decades-old policy of separating illegal alien children from illegal alien adults in detention centers.
Using her Instagram account, Jennifer Lopez published the photograph of a crying child, a photograph that we now know is fake news, a photo that had nothing to do with the separation of children from adults who commit the crime of entering our country illegally. Lopez is basically doing what our irresponsible, anti-Trump establishment media is doing: endlessly broadcasting a hoax.
Simply put, this child was never separated from her parents.
Nevertheless, here is J-Lo, along with Time, CNN, and others, spreading a debunked lie:
Reading the news about the separation of children from their families, I can’t help but think about my own children. I cannot fathom a world where they would be ripped from my arms, taken to a place no better than a prison far from home. I feel we will never forget this moment in time. Bearing witness to these atrocities and that’s what they are, I can say for sure, remaining silent is not an option. As a Latino, and as you know very well, a proud Bronx born Puerto Rican American, we and the people of all different races, roots, and culture have enriched this country. But the recent rhetoric and constant dismissal of what we bring to the table has to stop. This is about basic human rights and decency. If you care about children, have concern for the lack of transparency about this disastrous display, in full view to the world in general, I encourage you first to get caught up on the situation. Next, call your congressperson and demand an answer, but I also want you to remain hopeful—hold fast to hope, faith and Love. We first need to admit we have a problem before we can heal it. We cannot focus on the evil, we must push towards unity and get to a healing place. ITS ALL IN OUR HANDS. Supporting one another in these troubled times, we can remain on the right side of history: the side where children are safe and in their parents arms. Act now, call now, speak now, LOVE now. #familiesbelongtogether #lovenothate
Lopez went even further, urging her 76 million Instagram followers to “Next, call your congressperson and demand an answer, but I also want you to remain hopeful—hold fast to hope, faith and Love.”
According to Twitter, Lopez also spread another fake immigration photo, but appears to have deleted this one:
Hey Jennifer Lopez, this photo is from Mosul, Iraq in 2014 fleeing from ISIS (the terrorist organization Obama couldn’t defeat). Does it bother you at all to spread fake news? You have millions of followers you are full-on lying to. Wow. pic.twitter.com/P60Z1RrvJN
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) June 22, 2018
Lahren is correct, the photo is from this Atlantic story and had zero to do with anything happening anywhere near America.
