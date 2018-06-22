Jim Carrey Draws Melania Trump with ‘Federally Abducted Refugee Child’

Actor and activist Jim Carrey tweeted a picture in which he accused First Lady Melania Trump of not giving “two craps” about the “misery” of children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Truman Show star painted an image of Melania Trump, a crying child, and a border security officer.

The caption for the portrait read, “Nothing comforts a federally-abducted refugee child like a photo op with a Slovenian model wearing a coat that says she doesn’t give two craps about your misery.”

The bubble quote in the picture said, “Smile for me darling. I came very long way.”

Nothing comforts a federally-abducted refugee child like a photo op with a Slovenian model wearing a coat that says she doesn’t give two craps about your misery. pic.twitter.com/vqO5GyeRRL — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 22, 2018

On Thursday, Melania Trump wore a jacket that had, “I really don’t care, do u?” graffitied across the back while boarding a plane to visit children and law enforcement at the border.

According to Breitbart’s John Binder:

Though Mrs. Trump’s message on her jacket may have seemed like a mocking statement to the establishment media and Hollywood elites’ outrage over current border enforcement, her spokesperson Stephanie Grisham told Breitbart News this was not the case. ‘Of course not. It’s just a jacket,’ Grisham said when asked if the message was directed at the media, which has relentlessly attacked Mrs. Trump. ‘It’s a jacket. There was no hidden message,’ Grisham said in a statement to the press. “After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn’t going to choose to focus on her wardrobe. (Much like her high heels last year).’

On Tuesday, the Dumb & Dumber star tweeted a picture in which he portrayed Trump as wanting to devour immigrant children.

“If the Democrats would just stop the Mueller investigation, build a wall, declare me a God and pass a special law allowing me to marry my hot daughter I wouldn’t have to devour these immigrant babies. It’s terrible what they’re doing. Obstructionists!” pic.twitter.com/LgOejCxRTN — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 19, 2018

As Breitbart’s Ben Kew notes, “Over the past year, the 56-year-old comedian has produced dozens of anti-Trump artworks mocking him, his family, and members of his administration. Some of the most controversial pieces include fantasizing about the death of his sons Eric and Donald Jr., depictions of First Lady Melania Trump being brainwashed, and a cartoon character urinating on Donald Trump’s grave.”

