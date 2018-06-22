Kathy Griffin Teams with Stormy Daniels to Say ‘F**k Trump’

Shock comedian and political activist Kathy Griffin posed with the porn actress Stormy Daniels in a show of support after a performance in Boston on Thursday night.

“@StormyDaniels it was an honor to have you at my Boston show tonight,” Griffin tweeted after her show, posting the picture of the pair pointing their middle fingers toward the camera. “I support you 100%! #FuckTrump.”

. @StormyDaniels it was an honor to have you at my Boston show tonight. I support you 100%! #FuckTrump pic.twitter.com/MSPQBy18yh — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 22, 2018

This, of course, is not Griffin’s first round of public, politicized vulgarity in recent weeks.

Just days before posting the picture with Daniels, Griffin fired off a tirade about the current immigration reform debate and called First Lady Melania Trump a “feckless complicity piece of shit.”

Griffin also attacked fellow comedian Kevin Hart for refusing to directly attack President Trump during his act. But most famously, Griffin posted a shock photo of herself holding the fake severed head of President Donald Trump. She later blamed Trump for the backlash she received in response to the photo.

Stormy Daniels is no stranger to being front and center for the #Resistance. Daniels has already been used as a premise for impeachment by some of the loudest voices against Trump in Hollywood. And on June 21, she announced that she would be heading to the southern U.S. border — as is her lawyer, Michael Avenatti — to help the children detained there.