Marvel Director James Gunn: Trump ‘Wakes Up Every Morning Hoping More Kids Are Murdered By Immigrants’

Marvel director James Gunn has claimed that President Donald Trump secretly hopes for the murder of American citizens at the hands of illegal immigrants to help boost his popularity.

On Friday, Trump held an event with “Angel Families” to raise awareness of crimes committed by illegal aliens amid the ongoing controversy over the enforcement of U.S. immigration policy along the U.S.-Mexico border.

At the end of the event, Trump signed photographs of the victims, which according to his Director of Social Media Dan Scavino Jr. was something requested by their family members.

“This tone deaf oaf actually autographed photographs of murdered children,” Gunn wrote on Twitter. “I don’t know why I’m so surprised he autographed those photos. You KNOW Trump wakes up every morning hoping more kids are murdered by immigrants so it will help him in the polls.”

I don’t know why I’m so surprised he autographed those photos. You KNOW Trump wakes up every morning hoping more kids are murdered by immigrants so it will help him in the polls. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 22, 2018

The 51-year-old director, whose major works include the Disney-Owned Marvel superhero franchise Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, continues to dedicate a large proportion of his Twitter activity to attacking Trump and his administration, as well as supporting various other progressive causes.

Following Trump signing an executive order to end the controversial practice of separating children from their parents earlier this week, Gunn was one of many Hollywood figures to dismiss the move as meaningless and an example of political opportunism.

“Watch this space for Trump trying to use this Executive Order (and these kids) to meet his own needs,” Gunn wrote in a now-deleted tweet,” later adding that the order was “bullshit” while describing him as “worst President in recent history by a long shot.”

And the EO & everything he said about caring was BULLSHIT. In other words, all those anti-Trump extremists who called Trump a monster are right on target. He’s the worst President in recent history by a long shot. At least Nixon wasn’t a complete fucking moron (nor a traitor). 5 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 22, 2018

After a medical examination in January recorded Trump as weighing 239 pounds, Gunn even offered $100,000 to Trump’s preferred charity if he agreed to step on an “accurate scale.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.