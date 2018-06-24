‘Westworld’ Star Evan Rachel Wood Endures 24-Hour Hunger Strike to Protest Border Enforcement

HBO’s Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood rushed to the “front lines” of Texas this weekend to join a 24-hour hunger strike in protest of President Donald Trump’s border enforcement measures, that saw adult border crossers separated from children.

“Ever since I heard about everything happening in our country and the separation policy, I’ve been wondering what I can do,” Wood said in a video posted to Instagram. “So I’ve flown to Texas and am going to be on the front lines for the next few days to find out what I can do to help — what we can do to help.”

Referencing President Trump’s executive order temporarily halting the separation of children from adults, Wood told reporters “the fight’s not over — we still need to try to reunite these families.”

Wood took the stage on Sunday in McAllen, Texas, alongside activist groups like the Texas Civil Rights Project and took part in their 24-day fast to “protest U.S. immigration policy and family separations.”

“I will be fasting for 24 hours with the # breakbreadnotfamilies hunger strike, starting now,” the Rebel and a Basketcase band member wrote on Twitter. Photos appeared to show Wood wearing a medal from the activist group La Union Del Pueblo Entero.

I will be fasting for 24 hours with the #breakbreadnotfamilies hunger strike, starting now. https://t.co/3hkbv2CKVt — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) June 24, 2018

Wood implored her nearly-half-million Instagram followers to follow the hashtag #evanintx where she posted a series of images showing her gathering supplies she says people can donate to the various facilities housing illegal border crossers.

Wood was merely one of many Hollywood celebrities to descend on the southern border to protest President Trump’s policies this weekend.

Actresses Lena Dunham and Amber Heard, and pop star Sia hit the border city of Tornillo, Texas “to show our solidarity with the families who have been separated, the children who are alone and the parents who are grieving and the undocumented Americans who are losing more than I can fathom,” Dunham wrote on Instagram.

