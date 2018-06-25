BET Awards: Maxine Waters and Kamala Harris are Social Justice ‘Superheroes’

Sunday’s BET Awards saw rappers calling police murderers and California Congresswoman Maxine Waters and California Senator Kamala Harris were applauded and praised as social justice “superheroes.”

The broadcast hosted by actor Jamie Foxx featured rapper Meek Mill, who recently finished a jail sentence for gun and drug charges, debuting his new song entitled “Stay Woke.” The song depicts police as beating black men and as murderers of black people.

Democrat Congresswoman Waters and Senator Harris also came in for effusive praise from the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

While presenting the Best Collaboration Award, actresses Amandla Stenberg and Regina Hall took a moment to celebrate the “real-life black women superheroes” Waters and Harris.

The actresses were happy to note the black women are “killing it in the superhero genre.” The pair named black actresses Tessa Thompson, Zazie Beetz, and Danai Guira for their work in several recent Marvel movies.

But the two jumped the tracks to bring the two congresswomen into the discussion.

Sternberg opened that praise saying, “But there’s so many other real-life black women superheroes out here,” to which Hall added, “Like Maxine Waters, who has the unyielding superpower of reclaiming her time.” Sternberg finished saying, “And Kamala Harris with her real-life Wonder Woman lasso of truth.”

“You know what, there’s two things I don’t want — that’s to piss off Pusha T or get questioned by Kamala Harris,” Hall said in her scripted quip.

Indeed, only a day before the awards show was broadcast, Maxine Waters revealed a brand new “superpower” when she was seen urging acolytes to attack the families of Republicans and Trump officials to force the president to toe the Democrats’ policy line.

For her part, Kamala Harris recently insisted that the staff of the Department of Homeland Security should “resign” because of the recent flap over the “child separation” policy of housing children separate from their parents after being caught trying to sneak across our border illegally. This despite that the policy is merely a continuation of an Obama policy as admitted by Obama DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson.

President Trump fired back at “extraordinarily low IQ” Waters in a searing tweet on Monday.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

