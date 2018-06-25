Judd Apatow: ‘Trump Is a Nazi. The Debate Is Over’

Hollywood director and super-producer Judd Apatow took to Twitter on Monday and declared that America will soon be presented with “proof” that President Donald Trump is “a Nazi supported by the Russians.”

“He’s a Nazi. He wants no judicial process. He kidnapped children and commits acts of violence for political gain and to support his racist views,” Apatow tweeted. “He admires violent dictators. Trump is a Nazi. The debate is over. Soon we will have proof he is a Nazi supported by the Russians.”

He’s a Nazi. He wants no judicial process. He kidnapped children and commits acts of violence for political gain and to support his racist views.He admires violent dictators. Trump is a Nazi. The debate is over. Soon we will have proof he is a Nazi supported by the Russians. https://t.co/o4cS2iWzvS — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 25, 2018

The 40-Year-Old Virgin director was responding to actor Kumail Nanjiani’s Twitter missive about President Trump and administration being compared to Nazis because they’re “acting like them.”

“I know there are a bunch of people upset at the Nazi comparisons, but the highlighting-crimes-by-immigrants move is literally what the Nazis did, with Jews instead of immigrants,” Nanjiani wrote on Twitter. “A sure fire way to stop being compared to Nazis is to stop acting like them.”

I know there are a bunch of people upset at the Nazi comparisons, but the highlighting-crimes-by-immigrants move is literally what the Nazis did, with Jews instead of immigrants. A sure fire way to stop being compared to Nazis is to stop acting like them. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 24, 2018

Apatow’s comment accusing president Trump of “kidnapping children” is, in fact, the administration enacting a measure that flowed from the infamous Clinton-era Flores vs. Reno Supreme Court decision allowing unaccompanied minors be held “in the least restrictive setting appropriate to the minor’s age and special needs.”

Indeed, Judd Apatow’s Twitter is a constant stream of Trump-bashing and Nazi comparisons.

“We all have always heard about concentration camps and thought about what we would have done if we were alive at that time,” Apatow tweeted last week, equating the holding facilities U.S. immigration officials use to hold illegal immigrants to Nazi concentration camps. “Well we are now. What are you going to do? How are you going to speak up? How will you protest?”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @jeromeehudson