Kumail Nanjiani: Nazi Comparisons Will Stop When Trump ‘Stops Acting Like Them’

The actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani took to Twitter and said if President Donald Trump and members of his administration do not want to be compared to Nazis then they must “stop acting like them.”

“I know there are a bunch of people upset at the Nazi comparisons, but the highlighting-crimes-by-immigrants move is literally what the Nazis did, with Jews instead of immigrants,” Nanjiani wrote on Twitter. “A sure fire way to stop being compared to Nazis is to stop acting like them.”

Nanjiani is one of the dozens of Hollywood stars to weigh in on the recent controversy surrounding the Trump administration’s hard line approach to illegal immigration.

The comment is in reference to Trump’s own eagerness to highlight crimes committed by those who have illegally entered the country. Last Friday, he even held an event with “Angel Families” to raise awareness of groups such as MS-13, who he has previously described as “animals.”

However, highlighting crimes committed by illegal aliens was a practice used by former Presidents such as Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, both of whom promised to crack down on illegal crossings and promote legal means of entering the country.

Last week, Nanjiani echoed a similar sentiment, arguing that the administration’s “redefinition of common words” to describe their processes of detainment amounted to “something the Nazis did.”

The 40-year-old actor, best known for his starring role in the HBO series Silicon Valley, dedicated an Academy Awards speech to those protected by Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, also known as ‘Dreamers.’

“To all the dreamers out there, we stand with you,” he declared

Last year, Nanjiani also claimed that racial tensions in America are “scarier” now under the Trump administration than in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks.

“I felt like overall, post-9/11, the patriotism that came out was generally pretty positive. I remember President [George] W. Bush made this big plea like ‘Hey, Muslims are our brothers and sisters.’ It could’ve been much worse,” he said in a podcast interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I think right now things are much scarier than they were then even though we haven’t had a big terrorist attack.”

