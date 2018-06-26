Actress Katherine Heigl Apologizes for ‘Tasteless’ Cemetery Selfies

Actress Katherine Heigl has apologized for a photo shoot that some fans called “disrespectful” to the dead as the Suits star was seen laughing and mugging for the camera in a cemetery.

On June 23, the Grey’s Anatomy actress appeared at the graves of her brother and grandparents at Buffalo, New York’s Forest Lawn Cemetery for a visit she chronicled on her Instagram account. The photos contained humorous captions, Huffington Post reported.

Some fans, though, began criticizing the star for what seemed like a lark in a cemetery. Fans called her posts “tasteless” and “insensitive.”

The photos showed the actress smiling broadly with a monument of an “impatient angel” and joking that she had gotten “in a little gossip with the girls.”

Heigl also joked that her husband, Josh Kelly, had “found his own grave” when he came across a grave marker bearing his own surname.

After complaints mounted, the Knocked Up star removed the photos saying in an added video, “It was not appropriate and it was disrespectful and I’ve taken it down.”

“It’s kind of a heavy thing to go and visit my loved ones’ graves, and I decided to find some moments of levity and humor and didn’t realize how inappropriate I was being,” she added.

Heigl thanked her fans and followers for giving her “a heads up” that she had gone too far with the photo shoot.

The actress’s brother died in a car accident when he was a teenager.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.