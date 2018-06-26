Celebs Freak After SCOTUS Rules Travel Ban Constitutional: ‘The USA As We Know It Is Over’

Hollywood stars took to Twitter on Tuesday to express their collective disgust at the Supreme Court’s ruling declaring the constitutionality of President Donald Trump’s order restricting travel from eight foreign countries.

“Looks like the USA as we know it is over,” actress Bette Midler warned, while others celebrities like director Rob Reiner, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, and actress Debra Messing urged their followers to respond to the SCOTUS decision by voting Trump and Republicans out of office.

“With today’s Supreme Court ruling the slippery slope just got a whole lot more slippery,” Reiner wrote on Twitter. “If we don’t want 242 years of self rule to slip into fascism, we’ll need the blue wave to overcome gerrymandering, Russian meddling & complicit media propaganda. Fight for Democracy! VOTE!!!”

“The protesting of the SCOTUS decision is admirable,” MacFarlane argued. “I only wish the same passion was evident at the polls last November, when we were electing the President who would appoint the next Justice (Merrick Garland debacle notwithstanding). Let us hope the turnout is better this fall.”

“The Supreme Court upholds the travel ban. This is devastating. This is happening because @ SenateMajLdr stole a Supreme Court Justice. REMEMBER THIS in November. Voting is our best defense. Please # VOTE # today,” Messing said.

President Trump was elated at the travel ban decision, saying in a statement, “Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a tremendous victory for the American People and the Constitution. The Supreme Court has upheld the clear authority of the President to defend the national security of the United States.”

“The ruling shows that all of the attacks from the media and the Democrat politicians are wrong, and they turned out to be very wrong,” the president said of the Trump v. Hawaii ruling.

Below is how Hollywood heavyweights reacted to the high court’s ruling.

Famous photos of evil men. https://t.co/v2JARqrB8b — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 26, 2018

If it walks like a Muslim ban and quacks like a Muslim ban, then this Supreme Court decision is ducked up. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 26, 2018

Shameful day for the Supreme Court. https://t.co/mpoMvG9dBt — 🇵🇷 Lin-Manuel Miranda 🏳️‍🌈 (@Lin_Manuel) June 26, 2018

We will never forget how @SenateMajLdr stole our scotus choice and obstructed for 8 years! We will give him what’s coming to him! https://t.co/CMIdlre4bb — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) June 26, 2018

Please sign this @ACLU to fight the SCOTUS ruling on the Muslim Ban. https://t.co/g6sVzamVQx — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 26, 2018

We are now living with the horrible consequences of people out there who chose not to vote in 2016. You didn’t “love” Hillary, u sat out in protest, u wanted Bernie, u assumed she’d win, u just couldn’t get to the polls that day. Don’t blame Trump voters – they voted. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 26, 2018

1)Sadly felt the need 2 return to Twitter for a minute to express my sadness and disgust for today’s #SCOTUS decision to uphold a deeply disturbing ban that is based on discrimination. More disturbing than anything is that we are openly removing any semblance of checks & balances — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 26, 2018

Imagine all of the terrorist attacks that would have been stopped if @realDonaldTrump had gotten his travel ban 500 days ago! Wait, what's that? Zero terrorist attacks by immigrants? Nearly all the mass shootings were white citizens? Many who identified as MAGA? Huh… — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) June 26, 2018

Make no mistake, it’s a slow coup. Billionaires & Russians & white Congressman. F*ck Civility, anyone? https://t.co/0RUydLm5gG — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 26, 2018

“Trump getting elected will spark a revolution!” https://t.co/Uyqnaz6eAh — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 26, 2018

Looks like the USA as we know it is over. RIP. Supreme Court Upholds Trump Travel Ban in a 5-4 Ruling via @NYTimes https://t.co/PVh3ekNCuV — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 26, 2018

That stolen SCOTUS seat, though. That's for LIFE. #SupremeCourt — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 26, 2018

I used to have dreams about shooting hoops with Michael Jordan but now I dream about Mitch McConnell being told by his doctor that his hemorrhoids are so intense they have to amputate his entire ass — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) June 26, 2018

Travel ban is born of this president’s xenophobia. Today’s Supreme Court ruling could further encourage fear and hatred among his followers. It also makes clear that we need laws to govern a tyrannical president — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) June 26, 2018

