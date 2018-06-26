David Lynch Responds Directly to Trump: You Could Be a Great President — if You Reverse Course

Veteran Director David Lynch responded directly to Donald Trump after the president read a Breitbart News story out loud about him at his rally in South Carolina on Monday.

Lynch said in a statement posted on Facebook that his comment about President Trump possibly becoming “one of the greatest presidents in history” that Breitbart News reported on, was “taken a bit out of context.”

“I wish you and I could sit down and have a talk,” Lynch said. “Unfortunately, if you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president.”

Lynch said that Trump was causing too much “suffering and division” to be a transformational president and urged him to treat others as he wished to be treated. But Lynch expressed hope that Trump could change.

“It’s not too late to turn the ship around. Point our ship toward a bright future for all,” he wrote. “You can unite the country. Your soul will sing. Under great loving leadership, no one loses – everybody wins.”

Lynch had offered praise and some criticism of the president in a wide-ranging interview with the Guardian.

“I am not really a political person, but I really like the freedom to do what you want to do,” Lynch explained. “[Trump] could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much. No one is able to counter this guy in an intelligent way.”

“Our so-called leaders can’t take the country forward, can’t get anything done. Like children, they are. Trump has shown all this,” added.