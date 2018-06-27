Comedy Central Writer Wishes Anthony Kennedy Got Shot Instead of JFK

Curtis Cook, a writer for Comedy Central’s Jim Jefferies Show, said Wednesday that he wishes outgoing Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy had been shot instead of former president John F. Kennedy or Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.

“I wish this Kennedy had been shot instead of the other ones,” Cook tweeted in response to Associated Press reporting the announcement.

I wish this Kennedy had been shot instead of the other ones. https://t.co/2pIEWf5Jdn — Curtis Cook (@Curtis_Cook) June 27, 2018

Cook’s boss, Australian Jim Jefferies, regularly criticizes the Second Amendment. Jefferies raised eyebrows after blaming the U.S. gun laws on the 2017 Las Vegas shooting that killed 59 people and injured 851.

“Now I’m sure many people are tuning in to hear what I have to say about this tragedy. I have been very open about my opinions on the second amendment and gun control in this country,” Jefferies began. “But I am going to tell you now that I have nothing more to say.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I’ve said everything I can. You know what needs to be done to prevent this from happening again, but we didn’t change the laws after Sandy Hook, we didn’t change the laws after the Pulse nightclub and we’re not going to change them now.”

“So, if you think you want to do something, why don’t you tweet hashtag pray for Vegas, change the filter on your profile picture, post broken hearts on your Instagram, but know that you are literally doing nothing but p*ssing into the wind, he added. “This is our reality now. America, you let this happen. I dare you to prove me wrong.”

Comedy Central, a Viacom cable network, shared its own attempt at a meme after Kennedy’s announcement.

Cook’s remark comes amid a sea of anger and despair expressed by liberals over the prospect of the Trump administration filling another Court seat.

Tommy Vietor, a former Obama White House aide and current co-host of Pod Save America, could only muster one word to describe his feelings.

FUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 27, 2018

Ian Millhiser of ThinkProgress directed his rage at the veteran justice:

Journalist David Rothkopf said Kennedy’s announcement was “one of the most depressing and unsettling pieces of news of the Trump era.”

“It is a very dark moment & one during which I am incapable of not harboring bitter thoughts about all those who made Trump’s election possible,” he added.

The retirement of Kennedy is one of the most depressing and unsettling pieces of news of the Trump era…and that is saying a mouthful. It is a very dark moment & one during which I am incapable of not harboring bitter thoughts about all those who made Trump's election possible. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) June 27, 2018

Kennedy informed President Trump on Wednesday that he will leave the bench on July 31, 2018.

READ: Letter from Supreme Court's Anthony Kennedy to President Trump informing him of his intent to retire as of July 31. https://t.co/xui7koCxzu pic.twitter.com/s3WfoiuWvf — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) June 27, 2018

“For a member of the legal profession, it is the highest of honors to serve on this Court,” Kennedy wrote. “Please permit me by this letter to express my profound gratitude for having had the privilege to seek in each case how best to know, interpret and defend the Constitution and the laws that must always conform to its mandates and promises.”