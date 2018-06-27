Hollywood Implodes over Justice Kennedy Retirement: ‘This Is How You Lose a Country’

Hollywood celebrities jumped on social media Wednesday and fired off a series of emotional reactions, calls to “fight,” and cataclysmic predictions in response to the news that Justice Anthony Kennedy had announced his retirement from the Supreme Court.

“ok, dems. this is real. all y’all paying attention? this is how you lose a country,” actor Don Cheadle said on Twitter. “all of our rights are in the balance. urge your leadership to resist when trump attempts to appoint the next swamp thing out of the pez dispenser or kiss it bye bye.”

Other stars, like Will & Grace actress Debra Messing, Westworld star Jeffrey Wright, and actor John Leguizamo urged their followers to “fight” and push back against what director Rob Reiner called “tyranny.”

President Trump on Wednesday graciously celebrated the news and announced his intentions to nominate a Constitutional originalist to replace Justice Kennedy before the midterm elections.

“We have a very excellent list of great, talented, highly educated, highly intelligent, hopefully, tremendous people. I think the list is very outstanding,” Trump said, referencing a list of 25 potential candidates to replace the longtime Justice.

Check out the celebrity meltdowns below.

ok, dems. this is real. all y’all paying attention? this is how you lose a country. all of our rights are in the balance. urge your leadership to resist when trump attempts to appoint the next swamp thing out of the pez dispenser or kiss it bye bye. https://t.co/YxNaD7SdGz — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) June 27, 2018

The illegitimate POTUS will now try to ram a SCOTUS nominee through before Nov. So much for that McConnell rule. Calling on two principled Republicans to stand up against tyranny. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 27, 2018

SUPREME COURT NOW

COMPLETELY RIGHT WING☠️

“trumps SUPREME COURT”WILL TAKE AWAY OUR RIGHTS‼️ROE V.WADE,GAY RIGHTS,TOO MANY TO LIST‼️THIS BLOW COULDN’T BE MORE SEVERE‼️IF WE DONT FIGHT LIKE OUR LIVES DEPEND ON IT,

“SOME AMERICANS ”COULD FIND “THEMSELVES”IN INTERNMENT CAMPS — Cher (@cher) June 27, 2018

Democrats need to show some and fight. What's the Constitution say about a President* who's under criminal investigation for conspiracy against the country and tampering with his own election nominating justices? https://t.co/U2qso78vjG — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) June 27, 2018

Gorsuch isn’t a real justice. Trump lost popular vote by 3 million votes. Those things matter. Own your power. Wake up. Get in the streets. Organize & learn direct action. And remember: we don’t fight fascists to win; we fight them because they’re fascists. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 27, 2018

Every single institution or agency in our government is being dismantled by this administration. Congress, gone, SCOTUS, gone, the Executive branch, in the hands of a madman, the FBI, DOE, EPA, etc. etc. etc. And you thought it couldn’t happen here. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 27, 2018

No more playing nice with Republicans because they have never played nice back!! Fight back and fight back smart and till the bitter end!! F$k civility! They ain’t never been civil!! https://t.co/IJcJdIVNiy — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) June 27, 2018

Drop everything you're doing and register to vote right now: https://t.co/e11f88CPtO https://t.co/IeGcWj7YVg — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 27, 2018

Block any nomination that isn’t Merrick Garland. Block any nomination that isn’t Merrick Garland. Block any nomination. https://t.co/4GC6gPo0AN — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) June 27, 2018

Stock up on abortions now. Roe v. Wade is gone. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) June 27, 2018

Today is a good day to give whatever you can afford to @PPact. https://t.co/Pgg3R6JYlo — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 27, 2018

Seems pretty straightforward, as @realdonaldtrump is under

investigation for collusion with

russia, and other criminal

activities, I suggest the next

president nominate our next

supreme court justice. pic.twitter.com/Ef10DE6ENO — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) June 27, 2018

I didn't cry when Trump won. I have never once lost hope or my will to fight over the last 18 months. But, Kennedy stepping down… I have been hysterically crying for an hour. — Ally Maynard (@missmayn) June 27, 2018

Okay yes I love the Handmaids Tale – that doesn’t mean I want to live in it. https://t.co/JkGnZbH088 — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) June 27, 2018

Hey hey, fuck off everyone who voted for Trump or didn’t vote at all. The SCOTUS is going to be a dumpster fire and it’s your fault and we’re going to have to live with that for the rest of our lives. 👏👏👏👏 — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) June 27, 2018

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson