Donald Glover and Rashida Jones Release Animated PSA on How to Not Commit Sexual Harassment

Donald Glover and Parks & Recreation alum Rashida Jones have teamed up for an animated “Frequently Asked Questions” video about how not to commit sexual harassment in the workplace.

“Is it okay to greet your co-worker with a deep full-body hug, or a mouth kiss? No,” Donald Glover deadpans as the video’s narrator, as black-and-white cartoon characters depict the untoward sexual behavior. “This is what we call unwelcome touching.”

The video goes on to instruct its viewers to avoid giving inappropriate observations on someone’s physical appearance, when it is okay to ask someone out on a date at work, and when to say something if you see any such behavior.

The PSA is a timely move during a national conversation about sexual harassment and assault driven by online movements like #TimesUp and #MeToo. The video comes nearly one month after disgraced Hollywood super-producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to sex crime charges, following dozens of allegations of rape and sexual harassment.

“The world is changing under your feet. Ultimately for the better, but it will take you and everyone around you to be a little more sensitive, aware and open to learning a new way,” Glover says in the video. “All people deserve to be treated with respect and to feel safe at work.”

The video was produced by The Time’s Up Movement, which has raised millions for its Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. The fund aims to help victims acquire legal representation and support “so that all people can live free from sexual harassment and violence.”