‘Will & Grace’ Star Debra Messing After Justice Kennedy Retirement: ‘Get Ready! The Fight Is On!’

Actress Debra Messing has declared that the “fight is on” as President Donald Trump prepares to nominate a new Supreme Court judge following the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy.

On Wednesday, Trump reacted to the announcement of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement by pledging to nominate Constitutional originalist to replace him.

“OK guys, the news about the Supreme Court, I was devastated, and now I’m just pissed,” Messing said in a video posted on her Instagram page. “And as you can see my shirt, badass feminists, we are going to fight.”

In her accompanying caption, Messing called on minorities groups to “activate” against Trump’s judicial nomination and expressed fear that a conservative judge would help reverse Supreme Court decisions on gay marriage and abortion.

“GET READY! FIGHT IS ON! Everyone who is not a privileged white man who has been treated like an Other— POC, LGBTQ, Women, the Differently Abled, Muslim, Jew, Poor, etc. NOW we must work together and ACTIVATE,” Messing wrote on Instagram.

“We MUST vote, we MUST make calls, knock on doors help candidates who are looking to flip seats. We MUST call our members of Congress and tell them that every Democrat must refuse to hold a hearing for Trumps SCOTUS nominee ( as GOP McConnell did) until AFTER the Russian probe is concluded.”

“If Trump gets one of his nominees in we are looking at Roe v Wade being overturned,” she continued. “Gay marriage overturned. It would be terrible for Union members, and everyone who needs affordable health care Civil Rights as we know them will be chipped away. PLEASE commit to fighting this.”

Last month, the 49-year-old actress claimed that all members of the Trump administration were “all going to hell” over a proposed change to federal hunting regulations in Alaska.

In January, Messing also courted controversy after she celebrated her son’s refusal to stand for the national anthem at a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden, leading to many accusing her of being anti-American.

