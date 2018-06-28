Barbra Streisand Fronts Democrat’s Anti-Trump Fundraising Effort: ‘He Is Locking Children in Cages’

Actress and singer Barbra Streisand is asking Democrat Party supporters to help donate to the party’s efforts to regain control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

In a letter from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) to party supporters, Streisand said she was “furious” that Trump is not being properly held to account.

“He shows no empathy towards our immigrant brothers and sisters. He is locking children in cages,” Streisand wrote in reference to the recent controversy over the Trump administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ approach to illegal immigration, having also accused him of “kidnapping children at the border” and “holding them hostage” in exchange for border wall funding.

“His closest allies and staff are under FBI investigation. He’s even befriended dictators and shut out our allies!” the Academy Award-winner continued. “If President Obama had done anything like this, Republicans would have eaten him alive… We desperately need to elect a Democratic House that will hold President Trump to a much higher standard.”

Streisand remains one of Hollywood’s most outspoken anti-Trump activists, previously describing him as a “fake president.” In February, the 76-year-old actress blamed Trump for the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people and injured over a dozen others by arguing that he pushes people towards violence.

“I think even that shooter was affected because Trump brings out the violence in people,” she said at the time.

Last year, Streisand also blamed Trump for her weight gain, revealing that watching the morning news led her to eat “pancakes doused in maple syrup.”

