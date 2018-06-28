Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Goes Sporty Chic for Second Border Trip

First Lady Melania Trump went sporty chic for her second trip to visit unaccompanied minors at the United States-Mexico border.

Mrs. Trump boarded Air Force One for the border trip, wearing a pair of ivory wide-leg palazzo pants by La Linge NYC, a black sweater, Christian Louboutin black flats, and dark shades. The ensemble channeled a “Sporty Spice,” late 1990’s vibe with its subtle black stripe details on the pants that matched Mrs. Trump’s black top.

After landing in Tuscon, Arizona, Mrs. Trump changed out of her luxury flats and into a pair of white Adidas sneakers. The “Riviera” pants retail for about $375.

Earlier this week, Mrs. Trump shared a pretty in pink moment with Queen Rania of Jordan, looking divine in a leather wrap-style dress by Proenza Schouler, as Breitbart News noted.