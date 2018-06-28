Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Goes Sporty Chic for Second Border Trip
First Lady Melania Trump went sporty chic for her second trip to visit unaccompanied minors at the United States-Mexico border.
Mrs. Trump boarded Air Force One for the border trip, wearing a pair of ivory wide-leg palazzo pants by La Linge NYC, a black sweater, Christian Louboutin black flats, and dark shades. The ensemble channeled a “Sporty Spice,” late 1990’s vibe with its subtle black stripe details on the pants that matched Mrs. Trump’s black top.
After landing in Tuscon, Arizona, Mrs. Trump changed out of her luxury flats and into a pair of white Adidas sneakers. The “Riviera” pants retail for about $375.
Earlier this week, Mrs. Trump shared a pretty in pink moment with Queen Rania of Jordan, looking divine in a leather wrap-style dress by Proenza Schouler, as Breitbart News noted.
US First Lady Melania Trump steps off a plane upon arrival at Phoenix Skyharbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona on June 28, 2018. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
First lady Melania Trump arrives at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Thursday, June 28, 2018, en route to a U.S. Customs border and protection facility in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
US First Lady Melania Trump steps off a plane upon arrival at Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona on June 28, 2018, and will be visiting migrant facilities in the area. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
