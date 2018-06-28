‘Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer’ to Open in 750 Theaters in October

The film about abortionist and convicted murderer Kermit Gosnell – that had been blocked from distribution by a judge – will now open in as many as 750 theaters in October.

Gosnell: The Trial of America’s Biggest Serial Killer will finally open as a result of a distribution deal with GVN Releasing and following “a really hard road,” said its producers, notes the Hollywood Reporter.

“The fanatic subject matter poses a risk,” said executive producer John Sullivan, who also co-directed Dinesh D’Souza’s first two documentary films. “We were very careful not to make it too graphic. Gosnell saving feet of infants in jars as trophies plays a role, and you’ll see him take scissors out, but that part plays out as theater of the mind.”

Filmmakers Anne McElhinney and Phelim McAleer are hoping the movie will not acquire an “R” rating. They produced the film in 2014 with $2.3 million raised on crowdfunding website Indiegogo and have been trying to get it into theaters for nearly four years.

“It’s a story that needs to be told fairly and we’ve done just that,” said McElhinney. “The cover-up stops here.”

In an interview with Breitbart News in January 2017, McAleer said, “The most shocking thing I found was how many people knew.”

He added:

Health officials, doctors in emergency rooms who were seeing and fixing the results of his butchery – even the Philadelphia homicide department was notified. The National Abortion Federation was notified; there were trainee nurses passing through his house of horrors; the coroner’s office saw the bodies of the women and babies – and they all said nothing.

“This is in Philadelphia, not a third world country or a rural backwater in America,” he stressed. “It also shows the pointlessness of big government and regulations – they are never enforced when it is politically expedient.”

McElhinney and McAleer thought they had a distribution deal last year but Judge Jeffrey Minehart – who presided over Gosnell’s trial – sued to block the film’s release because he reportedly was fearful of being portrayed as a member of “Philadelphia’s liberal corrupt government.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Minehart’s lawsuit claimed the producers were “shamelessly exploiting for profit the morally divisive issue of abortion and the notoriety of the horrific Kermit Gosnell trial, which involved a Philadelphia abortion doctor who was found guilty of grisly mass murders of fully developed in-vitro infants, some of whom were born alive.”

The lawsuit, however, has been resolved, and the film will now also be distributed via DVD, Blu-ray disc, and streaming in addition to the theatrical deal. The fact that it will have such widespread distribution reflects the many victories of the pro-life movement since Gosnell’s conviction.

The film stars Dean Cain, formerly Superman in the television series Lois & Clark, as the lead detective who tracked the Philadelphia area abortionist convicted of severing the spinal cords of babies born alive during abortion procedures.

Gosnell, who became infamous for the disgusting conditions in his “house of horrors” abortion clinic – consistently overlooked by state health and safety inspectors for political reasons – is now serving a life sentence for the murder of three infants and for the involuntary manslaughter of a woman who died following a botched abortion. The abortionist was also found guilty on most of the more than 200 counts of violations against Pennsylvania’s informed consent law.

Actor Nick Searcy of Justified directed the Gosnell film that is based on a grand jury’s report underscoring how the abortionist’s clinic avoided scrutiny because bureaucrats and media looked the other way in order to avoid dealing with criticism from the abortion industry and its friends. Gosnell’s murder trial went unnoticed until a journalist published photos of an empty courtroom.

Searcy, who also has a role in the film, said, “No matter what your stance is on abortion, you will have a more informed opinion after you see Gosnell.”

Sullivan also observed the film is creating anxiety in Hollywood.

“Hollywood is afraid of this content,” he said. “It’s a true story the media tried to ignore from the very beginning, so I wasn’t surprised to see Hollywood ignore us.”