Trevor Noah Spews Fakes News About Brazilian Illegal Immigration to Trash Mike Pence

Comedy Central’s The Daily Show host Trevor Noah spewed fake news on Wednesday about illegal immigration from Brazil to the United States to attack Vice President Mike Pence.

This week, during a trip to Brazil, Pence delivered a message to Central American nationals that if they were not planning to enter the U.S. legally to not come to the country at all, Breitbart News reported.

“If you can’t come legally, don’t come at all,” Pence said. “If someone tells you they can bring your child to America, don’t believe them. Hold on to your children.”

In response, Noah mocked Pence’s comments in Brazil, falsely claiming that “there’s no issue with immigrants coming from Brazil illegally.”

“You realize that Florida is closer to Central America than Brazil,” Noah said. “Like, there’s no issue with immigrants coming from Brazil illegally. Brazilians don’t even speak Spanish; like Brazil’s just kind of similar to them. What does that mean? It’s like going to a ‘Star Trek’ convention and going, ‘I’ve got a message for Chewbacca!’ But I guess for Pence it’s close enough?”

While Central American countries and Mexico pose the biggest problems for the U.S. when it comes to illegal immigration, South American nations like Brazil also pose a threat to the country’s borders.

About 20 to 30 percent of the nearly 340,000 Brazilians living in the U.S. are in the country illegally, according to data from the Migration Policy Institute.

Likewise, in 2005, Brazilians were flooding the southern border, traveling through Mexico, with more than 32,000 illegal aliens from Brazil being apprehended at the border that year. This made Brazilians the fourth most apprehended nationals in 2005 at the southern border.