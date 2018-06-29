Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Struts in Flower Power Pants, Bright Stilettos for Weekend Getaway
First Lady Melania Trump strutted out of the White House on Friday, bringing the flower power in a pair of cigarette pants, alongside President Trump and their family for a weekend getaway in New Jersey.
As of late, Mrs. Trump has focused much of her style attention on pants. Yesterday, Mrs. Trump rocked a sporty chic look in a pair of ivory palazzo pants, as Breitbart News noted.
On Friday, it was all about bold sunshine tones and flower power. Mrs. Trump stepped out of the White House in a menswear-inspired white button-down, a pair of Erdem floral print slim-leg pants, and bright yellow Manolo Blahnik stilettos.
Mrs. Trump’s Erdem pants retail for $895 and are made in Italy. The summer fashion ensemble was paired with Mrs. Trump’s faded black shades for that extra cool vibe.
U.S. President Donald Trump (R), first lady Melania Trump (2nd L), their son Barron Trump (L), and mother-in-law Amalija Knavs (3rd L) walk on the South Lawn of the White House prior to a Marine One departure June 29, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump (R), first lady Melania Trump (3rd L), their son Barron Trump (2ndL), and mother-in-law Amalija Knavs (L) walk on the South Lawn of the White House prior to a Marine One departure June 29, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
US President Donald Trump (2nd L), First Lady Melania Trump (2nd R), their son Barron and Melania Trump’s mother Amalija Knavs walk to board Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 29, 2018 as they depart for Bedminster, New Jersey. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
Mrs. Trump famously wore an Erdem glitter dress with 1980’s-inspired sculptural shoulders to the Trump family’s New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago last year, as Breitbart News noted.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
