Judd Apatow After Annapolis Shooting: Trump’s ‘Thoughts and Prayers’ Means ‘Go F**k Yourself’

Hollywood producer and director Judd Apatow told his Twitter followers that when President Donald Trump offers “thoughts and prayers” to victims of violence, he means “go fuck yourself, we are in charge.”

In the hours after the murders of five employees of a Maryland newspaper, President Trump took to Twitter to say that the thoughts and prayers of the nation are with the victims and their families. “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene,” the president tweeted on Thursday.

However, the 40-Year-Old Virgin director Trump’s words are “code” for something else, telling his followers, “I think the phrase ‘thoughts and prayers’ are now code for ‘go fuck yourself – we are in charge.'”

I think the phrase “thoughts and prayers” are now code for “go fuck yourself – we are in charge.” https://t.co/KILgmfeeUF — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 29, 2018

Apatow is aping sentiment related by a string of people who have attacked Christians for offering prayers to victims of violence and tragedy.

A few years ago, for instance, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R, IA) offered his prayers for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting but detractors swamped his twitter feed with attacks. Many insisted that offering prayers didn’t help anyone and that only gun control would soothe the victims’ families.

In November of 2017, lefty Twitter users gathered to harass Christians for offering prayers when a killer shot 26 parishioners of a small Texas church. The well-wishers were mocked as “dumb hick retards.”

Earlier this year, comedian John Oliver told Republicans and Christians “fuck your thoughts and prayers” after a shooting occurred at a Florida high school.

Indeed, after the shooting in Maryland this week, one of the survivors of the attack, the Capital Gazette’s Phil Davis, told CNN’s Anderson Cooper, “I don’t give a fuck about your thoughts and prayers.”

