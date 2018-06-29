Jon Stewart to Trump: End the ‘Gleeful Cruelty and D*ckishness’ of Border Enforcement

Comedian Jon Stewart unloaded on President Donald Trump on Thursday’s edition of The Late Show, saying the administration enforces its immigration policies with a sense of “gleeful cruelty and dickishness.”

“Hello, Donald. It’s me, the guy you made sure everyone knew was Jewish on Twitter,” Stewart began, momentarily filling for Colbert and referencing an old Twitter feud with Trump. “I know you’re upset about all the criticism you’ve been taking in the ‘fake news’ and the ‘fake late-night shows.’ It’s just that we’re still having a little trouble adjusting to your presidency as it goes into its 500th year.”

“Everything’s off its axis, it’s a little unusual. Apparently, Putin and Kim Jong Un are noble, intelligent role models, and Canada’s a bunch of giant assholes,” he said. “If there’s one hallmark to your presidency that I think we’re finding most difficult, it’s that, no matter what you do, it always comes with an extra layer of gleeful cruelty and dickishness.”

The 55-year-old comedian went on to offer a negotiation with Trump to prevent his administration turning “cruelty into virtue.”

“For an end to this gratuitous dickishness, what can we give you?” Stewart asked. “You dig the dictator thing. How about a giant building with gold toilets and your name on it? Clearly, we’re not going to be able to negotiate or shame you into decency, but there is one place where I draw the line: I won’t allow you and your sycophants to turn your cruelty into virtue.”

The former Daily Show host has previously made no secret of his determination to see Trump removed from office. Last month, Stewart said that Democrats “do not give a fuck” about the ongoing Russia investigation, and instead urged them to defeat Trump with ideas through the electoral process rather than trying to impeach him.

“In the same way that Donald Trump doesn’t really care about the word ‘cunt,’ let’s be honest with ourselves,” Stewart said during a Q&A session at the cultural festival Clusterfest, “We don’t really give a fuck about Russia.But now we’ve got to act like it’s super important because we think it could end his presidency. Fuck impeaching the guy, fuck any of that stuff. Beat him, in an election, with ideas.”

Earlier this month, Stewart launched a full defense of comedienne Samantha Bee, who caused controversy after calling Trump’s daughter Ivanka as a “feckless cunt” for failing to challenge her father on his immigration crackdown.

“I’m going to tell you something about Sam Bee, because I’ve known her for a very long time,” he said at the time. “You could not find a kinder, smarter, more lovely individual than Samantha Bee.”

“Trust me, if she called someone a cunt,” he continued, before pulling an expression that finished the sentence for him.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.