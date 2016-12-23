Politico Scoop: Donald Trump May Be 6′ 2″, Not 6′ 3″

Politico’s Darren Samuelsohn heats up the media arms race for the most trivial assignment concerning President-Elect Donald Trump.
From Politico:
Donald Trump and his doctor claim he’s 6-foot-3, but his New York driver’s license says he’s actually an inch shorter.
A copy of Trump’s license, obtained by POLITICO through an open-records request, lists the president-elect at 6-foot-2.
It may just be an inch, but size apparently matters to Trump. A letter that the businessman candidate displayed this summer from his longtime gastroenterologist — while appearing on the Dr. Oz show — stated he was 6-foot-3, though media reports were quick to point out discrepancies.
Read the rest of the story here.
