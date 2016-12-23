Skip to content

Politico Scoop: Donald Trump May Be 6′ 2″, Not 6′ 3″

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, with his daughter Tiffany Trump, looks at the ceiling of his hotel during the grand opening of Trump International Hotel in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Donald Trump and his children hosted an official ribbon cutting ceremony and press conference to celebrate the grand opening of his new hotel. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

by Breitbart News23 Dec 20160

Politico’s Darren Samuelsohn heats up the media arms race for the most trivial assignment concerning President-Elect Donald Trump.

From Politico:

Donald Trump and his doctor claim he’s 6-foot-3, but his New York driver’s license says he’s actually an inch shorter.

A copy of Trump’s license, obtained by POLITICO through an open-records request, lists the president-elect at 6-foot-2.

It may just be an inch, but size apparently matters to Trump. A letter that the businessman candidate displayed this summer from his longtime gastroenterologist — while appearing on the Dr. Oz show — stated he was 6-foot-3, though media reports were quick to point out discrepancies.

Read the rest of the story here.


