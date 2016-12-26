NYT: Press Pool Says Breitbart News’ Inclusion Provides a Counterweight to HuffPo

From the New York Times:

Mr. McCurry and Ari Fleischer, who served as press secretary under George W. Bush, said they had discussed a setup that would allow a revolving group of journalists into the briefing room rather than reserving seats only for the existing White House press corps. Foreign journalists could attend on Wednesdays, for example, while alternative online media outlets such as Breitbart News and Think Progress could rotate in on Thursdays.

Breitbart — the hard-right website whose former chairman, Stephen K. Bannon, was named Mr. Trump’s chief strategist — is already part of Mr. Trump’s transition pool. The organization’s presence has raised some eyebrows, particularly in liberal media circles, because of its connection to Mr. Bannon. But members of the pools said they did not see it as an issue and pointed out that other partisan news outlets, like the left-leaning Huffington Post, were part of the pool.