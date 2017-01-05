Skip to content

Louise Mensch Gone from News Corp’s Heat Street

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Conservative Member of Parliament Louise Mensch arrives at the Members' Lobby of the House of Commons during the State Opening of Parliament on May 09, 2012 in London, England. Despite opposition from Conservative MPS, the Queen is expected to use her speech to push forward reforms in the House of Lords. Plans to split up banks and change rules on executive pay are also due to be addressed by the government. (Photo by Stefan Wemuth - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Stefan Wemuth - WPA Pool/Getty; Edit: Breitbart

Heat Street moves a little closer to its anti-SJW editorial stance by parting ways with editor Louise Mensch.

From Politico:

Louise Mensch is no longer leading News Corp.’s libertarian-leaning website Heat Street. The company and Mensch made the change in mid-December.

Mensch and News Corp. said the move was made so that Mensch could focus on creating new digital media projects for News Corp.

[A] News Corp. source suggested another reason for the change: Mensch’s activity on Twitter and elsewhere had become a distraction for the otherwise successful website. Mensch has been incredibly active on Twitter, often attacking President-Elect Donald Trump, and talking about various theories regarding intelligence leaks and Russia. She also popped up in John Podesta’s hacked emails where she suggested an idea [BREITBART FACT CHECK: multiple ideas] for an ad for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Read the rest of the story here.

