Louise Mensch Gone from News Corp’s Heat Street

Heat Street moves a little closer to its anti-SJW editorial stance by parting ways with editor Louise Mensch.

From Politico:

Louise Mensch is no longer leading News Corp.’s libertarian-leaning website Heat Street. The company and Mensch made the change in mid-December.

Mensch and News Corp. said the move was made so that Mensch could focus on creating new digital media projects for News Corp.

…

[A] News Corp. source suggested another reason for the change: Mensch’s activity on Twitter and elsewhere had become a distraction for the otherwise successful website. Mensch has been incredibly active on Twitter, often attacking President-Elect Donald Trump, and talking about various theories regarding intelligence leaks and Russia. She also popped up in John Podesta’s hacked emails where she suggested an idea [BREITBART FACT CHECK: multiple ideas] for an ad for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Read the rest of the story here.

