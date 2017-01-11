NYT: Breitbart Broadens Its Audience with Veteran WSJ Reporter Hire

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The New York Times’ Sydney Ember reports that Breitbart News hopes to “broaden its audience” with a new financial section led by recently hired veteran Wall Street Journal reporter John Carney.

From the New York Times:

Breitbart News, the right-wing news and opinion website that burst into prominence during the presidential campaign, has been aggressively seeking to capitalize on the victory of Donald J. Trump that its readers helped to propel.

In recent months, the website has talked of expanding its coverage in Washington and elsewhere in the United States, and of opening bureaus in foreign cities including Paris and Berlin.

In its latest push to extend its appeal and compete more directly with a mainstream media that had largely dismissed it, Breitbart has hired John Carney, an experienced business reporter from The Wall Street Journal, to run a finance and economics section that will focus on news, commentary and analysis.

