SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, scolded TIME magazine White House pool reporter Zeke Miller on Friday for falsely reporting that the Martin Luther King Jr. bust had been removed from the Oval Office after President Donald Trump moved in.

Miller had initially tweeted Friday that the MLK Jr. bust, which then-President Obama put in the Oval Office after removing a bust of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 2009, had been removed from the Oval Office.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Realizing his mistake, Miller tweeted a correction and apologized for spreading the false report:

Correction: The MLK bust is still in the Oval Office. It was obscured by an agent and door. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 21, 2017

Miller’s fake news story had already been tweeted by at least one reporter, who had to delete his false report. Miller offered several more apologies to reporters who had quoted his initial report:

@JaredRizzi this was my bad — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 21, 2017

@juliehdavis @neuwaves my sincerest apologies for the confusion. This was my bad. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 21, 2017

Miller also sought Spicer’s forgiveness. “This is on me, not my colleagues. I’ve been doing everything I can to fix my error. My apologies,” Miller wrote:

Moments later, Spicer sent a warning to the media about the “danger of tweet first check facts later”:

A reminder of the media danger of tweet first check facts later https://t.co/dYqwRv1p0f — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) January 21, 2017

As a bonus, Spicer tweeted a photo of the MLK bust in the Oval Office:

Thanks to White House Chief of Staff for this wonderful picture of the MLK bust in the oval pic.twitter.com/Lzgj6RljvI — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) January 21, 2017

President Trump also had the bust of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill returned to the Oval Office on his first day as President:

When I met Trump as President elect I asked him to return the Churchill bust to the Oval Office. First day: pic.twitter.com/zZ4TBppeuZ — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) January 21, 2017

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.