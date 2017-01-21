Skip to content

Fox News Declines to Renew George Will’s Contract

George Will, a Pulitzer Prize-winning conservative American newspaper columnist, journalist, and author is interviewed by AP writer Hillel Italie on politics, history, and life without the late William F. Buckley, at Will's office in Washington's Georgetown district, Tuesday, April 22, 2008. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

by Katherine Rodriguez21 Jan 20170

Fox News has decided not to renew political commentator George Will’s contract, according to a spokesperson from the network.

Will, 75, is a Washington Post columnist who has been with Fox since 2013 and was with ABC from 1981-2011, the Hill reported.

Will left the Republican Party in June 2016 over President Donald Trump’s candidacy, after Trump secured the Republican nomination for the presidency.

“This is not my party,” Will said at a Federalist Society luncheon. “Make sure he loses. Grit their teeth for four years and win the White House”

Trump responded, saying Will was an “overrated” political pundit who has “made many bad calls.”

Will’s most recent column for the Post called Trump’s inaugural address “the most dreadful inaugural address in history.”

Will has also had a history of feuding with Fox News host Bill O’Reilly from 2015-2016, once describing O’Reilly’s book Killing Reagan as “nonsensical.

O’Reilly responded in a subsequent interview, calling Will a “hack.”


