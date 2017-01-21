Fox News Declines to Renew George Will’s Contract

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fox News has decided not to renew political commentator George Will’s contract, according to a spokesperson from the network.

Will, 75, is a Washington Post columnist who has been with Fox since 2013 and was with ABC from 1981-2011, the Hill reported.

Will left the Republican Party in June 2016 over President Donald Trump’s candidacy, after Trump secured the Republican nomination for the presidency.

“This is not my party,” Will said at a Federalist Society luncheon. “Make sure he loses. Grit their teeth for four years and win the White House”

Trump responded, saying Will was an “overrated” political pundit who has “made many bad calls.”

George Will, one of the most overrated political pundits (who lost his way long ago), has left the Republican Party.He's made many bad calls — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2016

Will’s most recent column for the Post called Trump’s inaugural address “the most dreadful inaugural address in history.”

Will has also had a history of feuding with Fox News host Bill O’Reilly from 2015-2016, once describing O’Reilly’s book Killing Reagan as “nonsensical.

O’Reilly responded in a subsequent interview, calling Will a “hack.”