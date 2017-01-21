Trump: Press Lying About Inauguration Crowd Size

This story first appeared on Fox 5 New York:

As protesters took over major cities across the nation, President Donald Trump began his presidency with a visit to church and to the CIA headquarters where he talked about terrorism, his performance at the inauguration, and even took time to blast the media.

…

After church, Trump went to the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, where he delivered remarks to about 400 CIA employees and told them they were really special and amazing people.

…

The president quickly shifted from praising the CIA to criticizing the media and their coverage during Inauguration Day. He told the crowd that the media was lying about the number of people who turned out to see him become the 45th president.

…

“We had what looked like a million and a half people, whatever it was, but it went all the way back to the Washington Monument. I turned on the TV, and it showed an empty field, and it said we drew 250,000 people,” said the President.