Breitbart News Hires from The Hill, RealClearPolitics in Latest Expansion

Jonathan Swan announces in Axios that Breitbart News is hiring a new editor and two reporters, grabbing talent from RealClearPolitics and The Hill.

From Axios:

Editor-in-chief Alexander Marlow tells us they’re planning three new hires. They’re part of a broader planned expansion of both domestic and global coverage: Sam Chi – Editor. Chi comes from RealClear Politics, where he oversaw the launching of several sites, including World, Science, Religion and History.

Kristina Wong – Pentagon & Department of Defense Reporter. Wong previously reported for The Hill, covering the Pentagon and defense affairs on Capitol Hill.

Sean Moran – Policy Reporter Sean Moran previously worked as a policy analyst for Americans for Prosperity and the Chamber of Digital Commerce. These hires follow Breitbart’s recruitment last month of John Carney from the Wall Street Journal to run the website’s economics vertical. In addition to the new hires, Breitbart News is reassigning political reporters Michelle Moons and Adelle Nazarian to cover Capitol Hill. “We have plans to hire about 20 full time editorial personnel this year as of now and have made at least five such hires thus far,” says Marlow.

BREITBART NEWS CONTINUES RAPID EXPANSION WITH NEW HIRES FROM REALCLEAR POLITICS AND THE HILL TO COVER DC POLITICS

(NEW YORK, NY) – Following the hiring of John Carney from the Wall Street Journal last month, Breitbart News Network continues its explosive growth in providing industry leading reporting with the addition of veteran DC journalists Sam Chi, formally with RealClear Politics and Kristina Wong, formally with The Hill. Sean Moran also joins to provide policy coverage.

Sam Chi – Editor

Veteran editor and journalist Samuel Chi is joining Breitbart News Network after nearly nine years as a senior editor at RealClear Politics, where he oversaw the launching of several sites, including World, Science, Religion and History, as well as revamping Sports and Books. His work has been published in numerous major U.S. daily newspapers as well as CNN.com, The Diplomat, and ESPN.com.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Breitbart at this important juncture in the history of the United States,” Chi said, “I truly believe Breitbart is at the forefront of a media revolution that will restore credibility and trust with a public that has been rightfully angered by biased and untruthful news coverage.”

Kristina Wong – Pentagon & Department of Defense Reporter

Kristina Wong previously reported for The Hill, covering the Pentagon and defense affairs on Capitol Hill. Prior to her work at The Hill, Wong worked at the Washington Times as a national security correspondent. There, she was a member of the Society of Professional Journalists award-winning team for its coverage of the 2013 Navy Yard shooting. She has embedded with troops in Afghanistan, and reported from Guantanamo Bay, and East Asia.

Wong is delighted to be joining the Breitbart News team, “This is an exciting opportunity to be on the forefront of covering the military under the Trump administration, and I look forward to holding it accountable.”

Sean Moran – Policy Reporter

Sean Moran previously worked as a policy analyst for Americans for Prosperity and the Chamber of Digital Commerce. He is steeped deeply in policy matters such as financial, healthcare, technology and other regulations. He was critical in fighting against big government issues including Obamacare, Dodd-Frank, Net Neutrality, and the Internet Sales Tax. At Breitbart News, Moran will focus on reporting on these and other critical policy issues on Capitol Hill and throughout the Trump administration.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow says of the new hires, “This is the latest in an ongoing series of expansions Breitbart News has planned for 2017. Adding seasoned journalists like Kristina from The Hill, Sam from RealClear Politics, and John Carney from the Wall Street Journal is the perfect way to enhance our reputation for fast-paced, highly aggressive reporting. Breitbart News just got a whole lot stronger.”

Breitbart News Network President and CEO Larry Solov says the company is positioned for big growth in 2017, “2016 proved to be an exciting and unprecedented year of growth for Breitbart News. 2017 promises to be another where we are front and center bringing our hard-hitting brand of journalism to our 45 Million – and growing – monthly visitors. We are excited to welcome Kristina, Sam, and Sean to our team and know they will be instrumental in the aforementioned growth.”

In addition to the new hires, Breitbart News is reassigning political reporters Michelle Moons and Adelle Nazarian to Washington, D.C. to cover Capitol Hill. Moons covered Senator Ted Cruz during the 2016 Republican primary race and then embedded with Vice President Mike Pence during the general election. Nazarian has covered national security issues extensively for Breitbart News and also spent time embedded with Vice President Mike Pence.

