Fox News Adds Former State Department Deputy Spokeswoman Marie Harf as a Contributor

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fox News has added former State Department deputy spokeswoman and Democratic adviser Marie Harf as a contributor.

Harf will make her Fox News debut on Marcha MacCallum’s program “The First 100 Days,” and she will provide national security and political analysis for Fox News and Fox Business Network for the networks’ daytime and primetime programs, Deadline reports.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Harf most recently served as senior adviser for strategic communications to Secretary of State John Kerry. She previously held the position of deputy spokesperson for the State Department from July 2013 to May 2015, and served as the department’s acting spokesperson from March 27-May 13, 2015.

During that period of time she served as deputy spokesperson and acting spokesperson, Harf was known for her comments such as suggesting that a jobs program is needed to fight ISIS.

When she responded to critics of her comment on helping fight ISIS with jobs, she said her statements were “too nuanced” for her critics and added that many people supported her statement, but her approach could not fit “into a sound bite.”

She also criticized a reporter for fact-checking her during a briefing and partied on the anniversary of the Benghazi and 9/11 attacks in 2015, smoking Cuban cigars.

Harf also worked for former Sen. Chuck Hagel (R-NE) as he was being confirmed for Secretary of Defense and worked on national security and foreign policy issues for former President Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012.

She also served as the campaign’s press spokeswoman on national security issues and was a member of Obama’s debate prep team.

Her hire happens at the same time as Fox News has decided to end the contracts of columnist George Will, actress Stacey Dash, and Republican strategist Ed Rollins.