Report: Breitbart National Security Editor Dr. Sebastian Gorka to Join Trump White House

Oliver Darcy reports in Business Insider that Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Breitbart Senior National Security Editor and author of the bestselling book Defeating Jihad: The Winnable War, is joining the Trump White House.
From Business Insider:
Sebastian Gorka, the Breitbart national security editor and a Fox News contributor, is expected to join President Donald Trump’s White House, a source familiar with the matter told Business Insider.
The source said that the position is likely in the National Security Council. A Fox News spokesperson said the network terminated Gorka’s contributor agreement when he informed executives of his new position.
Read the rest here.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.