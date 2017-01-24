Tucker Carlson’s Ratings Nearly Double Megyn Kelly’s on Fox News

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight is averaging nearly double the ratings of the Megyn Kelly-led The Kelly File when compared with the same time period last year, according a report.

The Hill reports that ratings for Carlson — who took over the 9 p.m. primetime slot from Kelly this month — are up 95 percent when compared with Kelly File ratings from January 2016. According to Nielsen Media Research, TCT is averaging 775,000 viewers per episode in the key 25-54 demo, while Kelly’s program drew an average of 398,000 viewers in the demo last year.

Additionally, Carlson’s show is reportedly up 37 percent in total viewership with an average of 3.73 million total viewers, compared with Kelly’s 2016 average of 2.72 million viewers.

On January 3, Kelly announced she would be leaving her longtime home at Fox News to take a new position at NBC News. The 46-year-old anchor will reportedly lead a daytime news show and an “in-depth” Sunday night newsmagazine show, and will also appear on the network’s discussion panels during marquee political events.

Kelly is expected to begin her new role at NBC in September.

Carlson, who previously hosted news shows on CNN and MSNBC and later founded the conservative news website The Daily Caller, replaced former Fox News anchor Greta van Susteren in the 7 p.m. hour after she left in November to host a new show on MSNBC. Martha McCallum replaced Carlson as the 7 p.m. anchor with a new show, The First 100 Days, after Carlson was moved to Kelly’s former time-slot.

