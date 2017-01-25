SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Chelsea Handler ratcheted up her personal insults against First Lady Melania Trump on social media Tuesday.

“Blink if you need help @MELANIATRUMP” Handler tweeted.

Blink if you need help @MELANIATRUMP — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 25, 2017

Handler’s latest swipe at the First Lady came just days after the comedienne and Netflix talk show host said she would never interview President Trump or his wife for her show, even if the President himself had requested the meeting.

“No. Melania? To talk about what? She can barely speak English,” the Chelsea host said Monday during an interview with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, despite the fact that the First Lady is fluent in her native Slovenian, French, Serbian, German, and English.

“I don’t respect either one of those people,” she added.

On Tuesday night, Handler sent another Tweet which appeared to condone a Saturday Night Live writer’s attack on Barron Trump, the 10-year-old son of the president and First Lady.

“It’s interesting that a writer on SNL is held to a higher standard of language than the man we elected @POTUS @katiemaryrich #stupid,” she wrote, referring to a tweet sent by writer Katie Rich, who wrote that Trump’s youngest son would “be this country’s first homeschool shooter.”

It's interesting that a writer on SNL is held to a higher standard of language than the man we elected @POTUS @katiemaryrich #stupid — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 24, 2017

This is hardly the first time Handler has gone after Melania Trump. In October, the 46-year-old sent a series of demeaning tweets toward the First Lady.

Melania Trump agreed to give a speech supporting her husband in Philadelphia this week; it’s either that or back in the crate. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) November 1, 2016

Trump said Melania will give two or three more speeches… Hopefully an interpreter will be present. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 28, 2016

I'm sure Melania said that too. #debates — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 10, 2016

On Saturday, the comedian led a group of demonstrators at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah for the Women’s March on Main, a march to protest Trump’s inauguration.

“Divisiveness is not the answer,” she told Variety after the march. “And I think to get that message, we have to reach across party lines, forget your party. I’m registering as an Independent. I’m not gonna be a Democrat anymore because it’s too divisive. This isn’t working, this two-party system.”

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson