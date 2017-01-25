From The Hill:

The Breitbartization of the White House comes as no surprise to people at the conservative news site.

“I’m surprised it took this long,” one Breitbart reporter told The Hill… “These two are ideologically in line with Bannon. They’re people he can trust. It makes sense.”

…

Hahn, 25, is said to be a favorite of both Bannon and Trump’s senior adviser for policy, Stephen Miller, a veteran of the campaign and attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions’s (R-Ala.) office.

…

Gorka’s primary focus at Breitbart has been the threat of radical Islam. He has been a fierce critic of what he describes as the Obama administration’s weak response to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and other international terror groups.

…

Now, Hahn and Gorka will add to Bannon’s stable of trusted allies in the West Wing, although one source familiar with Bannon’s thinking dismissed the notion that he is staffing up for a fight.

…