The Hill’s Jonathan Easley reports on recent White House hires and Breitbart News alumni Julia Hahn and Dr. Sebastian Gorka.
From The Hill:
The Breitbartization of the White House comes as no surprise to people at the conservative news site.
“I’m surprised it took this long,” one Breitbart reporter told The Hill… “These two are ideologically in line with Bannon. They’re people he can trust. It makes sense.”
…
Hahn, 25, is said to be a favorite of both Bannon and Trump’s senior adviser for policy, Stephen Miller, a veteran of the campaign and attorney general nominee Sen. Jeff Sessions’s (R-Ala.) office.
…
Gorka’s primary focus at Breitbart has been the threat of radical Islam. He has been a fierce critic of what he describes as the Obama administration’s weak response to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and other international terror groups.
…
Now, Hahn and Gorka will add to Bannon’s stable of trusted allies in the West Wing, although one source familiar with Bannon’s thinking dismissed the notion that he is staffing up for a fight.
…
Breitbart News Editor Alexander Marlow also commented on the recent acquisitions of John Carney from the Wall Street Journal, Sam Chi from RealClear Politics, and Kristina Wong from The Hill:
“There will always be this ‘Fight Club’ element where we look to punch the establishment when they deserve it,” Marlow said. “But we have a lot of reporting to do and will recruit and hire the most well-rounded and sophisticated and sharpest minds in Washington to build the best team, period. We’re not going to follow any prescription that the media wants.”
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.