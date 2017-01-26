Steve Bannon Torches New York Times: ‘You Have No Power’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Stephen K. Bannon (or, for those who wish to maximize their SEO, Steve Bannon) — former Executive Chairman to Breitbart News — tells the New York Times’ Michael Grynbaum that the “elite media” has “no authority” to report on what the American people want out of newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump.

From the New York Times:

Stephen K. Bannon, President Trump’s chief White House strategist, laced into the American press during an interview on Wednesday evening, arguing that news organizations had been “humiliated” by an election outcome few anticipated, and repeatedly describing the media as “the opposition party” of the current administration.

“The media should be embarrassed and humiliated and keep its mouth shut and just listen for awhile,” Mr. Bannon said during a telephone call.

“I want you to quote this,” Mr. Bannon added. “The media here is the opposition party. They don’t understand this country. They still do not understand why Donald Trump is the president of the United States.”

…

“The elite media got it dead wrong, 100 percent dead wrong,” Mr. Bannon said of the election, calling it “a humiliating defeat that they will never wash away, that will always be there.”

“The mainstream media has not fired or terminated anyone associated with following our campaign,” Mr. Bannon said. “Look at the Twitter feeds of those people: they were outright activists of the Clinton campaign.” (He did not name specific reporters or editors.)

“That’s why you have no power,” Mr. Bannon added. “You were humiliated.”

Read the rest of the story here.