NYT, WSJ, WaPost Editorial Boards Blast Trump’s Border ‘War’

The nation’s major newspaper boards — the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post — blasted President Donald Trump’s idea to make Mexico pay for a border wall by imposing a tax on imports.

From a report by Louis Nelson in Politico:

A triumvirate of editorial boards from some of the country’s largest newspapers made it unanimous Thursday evening, each one panning the suggestion from the administration of President Donald Trump that the U.S. might pay for his promised border wall by imposing a 20 percent tariff on imports from Mexico.

The plan amounts to a “tariff tantrum,” The New York Times wrote in its editorial, while The Wall Street Journal labeled the week-old administration’s efforts at international negotiations “amateur hour.” Trump’s rhetoric, wrote the Washington Post, is “a stick of dynamite” inserted into mutually-beneficial relationship that politicians from both countries have worked years to build.

