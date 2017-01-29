CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources’ Misidentifies Former Breitbart Report Julia Hahn in Photo

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Sunday on CNN during the opening of a segment featuring Breitbart senior editor-at-large Joel Pollak on “Reliable Sources,” the network misidentified former Breitbart News report Julia Hahn, who last week it was announced took a job at the Trump White House as a special assistant to the president.

Host Brian Stelter was pointing out that Breitbart News, which he said had been considered to be an outlet on the outside looking in, now had an insider’s perspective with the roles that Hahn, former Breitbart senior national security editor Sebastian Gorka and White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon have in the Trump administration.

However, instead of using a photo of Hahn, CNN used the photo of another Julia Hahn who is a German television personality.

The same mistake had been made by other outlets as well, including Salon.

