Report: Tamron Hall Leaves NBC News over Megyn Kelly

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Report claims that NBC anchor Tamron Hall turned down generous offers to stay on the network’s morning show “Today” because incoming star Megyn Kelly bumped her current show off the air.

From Page Six:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Tamron was offered a multiyear, multimillion-dollar deal to stay at the ‘Today’ show and she turned it down,” the insider said. “People inside NBC were shocked. They expected her to stay,” a source said.

Hall’s relationship with NBC soured when the network canceled her top-rated morning show “Today’s Take,” which she co-hosted with Al Roker, to create a slot for Kelly. Hall found out she was being ousted minutes before she went on air last Friday. “She was devastated to get the news. It was almost an Ann Curry moment live again on TV. It was surreal,” another insider told us.

Staffers have been buzzing about Andy Lack’s decision to replace “Today’s” first black female anchor with Kelly.

“Tamron doesn’t know Megyn, but of course it’s insulting. Her show was beating Kelly Ripa and ‘Nightly News’ would rate well when she would fill in for Lester Holt. It was a very tense few days for everyone. There was a lot of crying,” the source added. “Tamron never wanted this fight, but she was ready for it. No deal would stop her from standing up after Roker posted their successful ratings [on Twitter].”

Read the rest of the story here.