Super Bowl Media Fail: ‘My God. It’s Election Night All Over Again’

Tom Brady (Kevin C. Cox / Getty)
Kevin C. Cox / Getty

by Joel B. Pollak5 Feb 20170

Pundits and predictors were forced to re-live Election Night on Sunday evening, as Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots completed an improbable comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

After a disastrous first half for the Patriots, the Falcons jumped out to a 28-3 lead early in the second half. At that point, the oddsmakers said there was virtually no chance New England could recover.

There was more than a tinge of delight in some of the predictions, as Brady and Belichick are well-known supporters of President Donald Trump. One the eve of Election Day, at a late-night rally in New Hampshire, Trump read a letter of support from Belichick and informed the crowd that Brady had voted early for him. At the time, journalists mocked Trump’s claims. Super Bowl Sunday looked like an opportunity for revenge — at first.

But then Brady found his groove. Despite Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan — the league’s Most Valuable Player this season — being on track to set an NFL record for passer rating in the Super Bowl, the New England veteran found a will, and a way, to win.

And suddenly… it was déjà vu, all over again.

The first overtime in history. The greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. The greatest quarterback in history.

There are certainly Trump voters among Falcons fans, who are feeling the pain of defeat.

But CNN is based in… Atlanta.

And those who, like the Washington Post, spent the earlier part of the evening spiking the football…

Perhaps they have learned: patriots never quit.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He was named one of the “most influential” people in news media in 2016. His new book, How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.


