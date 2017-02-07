Breitbart’s Aaron Klein Among Top 50 Radio Hosts on the Internet

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” the popular Sunday night talk radio show, has once again been ranked among the annual list of 50 most-listened-to talk radio shows streamed on the Internet.

The program is hosted by Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter Aaron Klein.

Klein made the “Power 50” list of Talk Stream Live, which was released on Monday and drew from a sample of 11.6 million Internet listener sessions during 2016 to compile the listing of “The 50 Most Influential and Most Listened-To Streaming Talk Show Hosts.”

Breitbart News Daily, broadcast daily on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern and hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, was not ranked by Talk Stream Live since the satellite radio show does not stream live on the Internet.

Radio giant Michael Savage came in at number one on the “Power 50” list, evidencing Savage’s enormous following among Internet listeners in addition to his top terrestrial radio ratings.

Klein’s program, broadcast on terrestrial radio on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM in Philadelphia, came in at No. 40 on the Internet “power” rankings. The rating is particularly noteworthy since Klein’s weekend broadcast airs only once per week for two hours. His weekend program beat out major national shows that broadcast three hours a day, five days a week.

Klein also consistently makes the radio industry’s highly coveted Talkers’ “Heavy Hundred.”

Here is the full Talk Stream Live “Power 50” list of Internet ratings for 2016:

