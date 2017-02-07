Breitbart’s Aaron Klein Among Top 50 Radio Hosts on the Internet

“Aaron Klein Investigative Radio,” the popular Sunday night talk radio show, has once again been ranked among the annual list of 50 most-listened-to talk radio shows streamed on the Internet.
The program is hosted by Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter Aaron Klein.
Klein made the “Power 50” list of Talk Stream Live, which was released on Monday and drew from a sample of 11.6 million Internet listener sessions during 2016 to compile the listing of “The 50 Most Influential and Most Listened-To Streaming Talk Show Hosts.”
Breitbart News Daily, broadcast daily on SiriusXM Patriot Channel 125 from 6AM to 9AM Eastern and hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, was not ranked by Talk Stream Live since the satellite radio show does not stream live on the Internet.
Radio giant Michael Savage came in at number one on the “Power 50” list, evidencing Savage’s enormous following among Internet listeners in addition to his top terrestrial radio ratings.
Klein’s program, broadcast on terrestrial radio on New York’s AM 970 The Answer and NewsTalk 990 AM in Philadelphia, came in at No. 40 on the Internet “power” rankings. The rating is particularly noteworthy since Klein’s weekend broadcast airs only once per week for two hours. His weekend program beat out major national shows that broadcast three hours a day, five days a week.
Klein also consistently makes the radio industry’s highly coveted Talkers’ “Heavy Hundred.”
Here is the full Talk Stream Live “Power 50” list of Internet ratings for 2016:
Rank / Show
1 Michael Savage
2 Rush Limbaugh
3 Laura Ingraham
4 Sean Hannity
5 Mark Levin
6 Glenn Beck
7 Hugh Hewitt
8 Alex Jones
9 Howie Carr
10 George Noory
11 Tammy Bruce
12 Mike Gallagher
13 Dennis Prager
14 Herman Cain
15 Red Eye Radio
16 John Batchelor
17 Clyde Lewis
18 IMUS
19 The Dana Show
20 Chris Plante
21 Michael Medved
22 Larry Kudlow
23 Larry Elder
24 The Power Hour
25 Jeff Kuhner
26 Bill Cunningham
27 Lars Larson
28 Steve Deace
29 Jimmy Church
30 Jesse Lee Peterson
31 Kim Komando
32 America’s Morning News
33 Joe Pags
34 Bob Brinker
35 Dave Ramsey
36 Brian Sussman
37 Phil Valentine
38 Heather Wade
39 Texas Overnight
40 Aaron Klein
41 Joe Piscopo
42 Agenda 21 Radio
43 Brian Kilmeade
44 Leo Laporte
45 Jim Bohannon
46 Dr. Michio Kaku
47 Clark Howard
48 Armstrong & Getty
49 Robert Scott Bell
50 Mark Davis
