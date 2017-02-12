Politico: Hillary Clinton Is Running Again

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Matt Latimer, a former Bush speechwriter and contributing editor to Politico Magazine, predicts that Hillary Clinton will be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020.

From Politico Magazine:

Hillary Clinton will run for president. Again.

No inside information informs this prediction. No argument is advanced as to whether her run is a good or a bad idea—there are many ways to make a case either way. Instead this is just a statement of simple facts (if facts mean anything anymore, that is). And the facts are clear that the former secretary of state is doing everything she needs to do to run for the White House one more time. If she finds a path to do so, she will take it. And I can prove it.

…

Clinton is not going to want to spend the rest of her life haunted by the question of “what if.” What if I could run again—and win? Besides, seeking the White House has been her aspiration for decades. What else is there for her to do?

Yes, barring some calamity, Clinton is running. And this brave columnist will go one step further. Not only will Clinton will run again, she has an excellent shot at getting the Democratic Party nomination again. But only if she approaches it quite differently. Here’s some advice for her.

