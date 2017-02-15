New York Times Reporter Apologizes for Calling Melania Trump ‘A Hooker’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The New York Times reporter who called Melania Trump “a hooker” has apologized, saying he wants to “take ownership” of his mistake.

Jacob Bernstein, son of Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein and the late writer-director Nora Ephron, came forward as the journalist who made the comments about the first lady in a conversation with model/actress Emily Ratajkowski, the Wrap reported.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Speaking at a party in what I thought was a personal conversation, I nevertheless made a stupid remark about the first lady,” he wrote on Twitter. “My editors have made it clear my behavior was not in keeping with the standards of the Times, and I agree.”

Bernstein, who reports for the paper’s Style section and co-directed an HBO documentary about his mother called “Everything is Copy,” referred to his comments as “unfounded rumors.”

“My mistake, referring to unfounded rumors, shouldn’t reflect on anyone else and I apologize profusely,” Bernstein said.

This is a four part tweet. 1. I want to take ownership of a mistake I made. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

2. Speaking at a party in what I thought was a personal conversation, I nevertheless made a stupid remark about the first lady. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

3. My editors have made it clear my behavior was not in keeping with the standards of the Times, and I agree. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

4. My mistake, referring to unfounded rumors, shouldn’t reflect on anyone else and I apologize profusely. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

Ratajkowski ripped into the — at the time — unnamed New York Times reporter in a series of posts on Twitter for “slut-shaming” the first lady and calling her “a hooker,” Breitbart News reported.

The New York Times confirmed Monday that the unnamed reporter made a “completely inappropriate remark about Melania and that editors from the newspaper spoke to the reporter in question.

“At a party last night, a Times reporter who does not cover Washington or politics, referred to an unfounded rumor regarding Melania Trump. The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred,” the Times spokesman said. “Editors have talked to the reporter in question about the lapse.”