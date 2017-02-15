Steve Bannon: ‘I Could Care Less’ About Repairing Relationship with ‘Opposition Party’ Media

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said he “could care less” about repairing a relationship with the mainstream media, which he continues to characterize as the Trump administration’s “opposition party.”

CNN’s Dylan Byers reports:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

At the Trump White House, hostility toward the media is the agenda. Trump and many of his top officials believe reporters are so deaf to reality and so unfair to them that the only appropriate response is open warfare. “The opposition party is completely focused on trying to destroy Trump and his administration,” Bannon told me. “It’s not going to happen.”

When asked if he had any interest in repairing the relationship, Bannon replied: “I could care less.”

…

This sense of injustice overflows from the Trump White House. “The media was ashamed and humiliated” on November 8, Bannon said, and yet they continue to make up “fake news.” If media organizations were truly capitalist, he said, they would fire every editor and reporter who failed to anticipate Trump’s victory.

Read the rest here.