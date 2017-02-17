Everything the Associated Press Got Wrong in Its Fake National Guard Story

The Associated Press claimed on Friday that the Trump Administration was considering using 100,000 national guard troops as immigration officers to round up illegal aliens. Betsy Woodruff details in her article for the Daily Beast that the AP was “absolutely incorrect.”
The Department of Homeland Security is roundly condemning an Associated Press story that broke Friday morning about considering the use of the National Guard to “round up” undocumented immigrants. The DHS says that isn’t true, and—contra the AP’s reporting—that DHS Secretary John Kelly didn’t write the draft memo.
“The Department is not considering mobilizing the National Guard,” said Gillian Christensen, the acting press secretary for DHS.
A DHS official told The Daily Beast that the memo the AP cited was an early, pre-decisional draft, that Kelly never approved it, and that the department as a whole never seriously considered it.
